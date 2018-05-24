Albacross is GDPR compliant. Read more Close

Track & Target Companies

Use the Albacross B2B platform to increase your lead generation and advertising efficiency.

It’s free, easy to use, and only takes two minutes to set up. No credit card is required.

Mercedes-Benz
KPMG
Klarna
BMW
Firelli
Tele2
Dustin

Here’s how Albacross helps you identify
and reach your target high-value companies

Website Tracking

Lead Generation

  • Unlimited visitors and companies
  • Unlimited users
  • Automated email reports
  • Revenue, profit & contact information
  • Visit details page by page
  • Advanced filtering & tagging
Learn more about features

Take your analytics to the next level with Lead Generation by Albacross.
Lead generation has never been this easy
before.

Get Started
Account Based Marketing

Account Based Marketing

  • Includes all features from Lead Generation
  • Unlimited number of campaigns
  • Upload or create custom ads
  • Smart Recommendation (Coming soon)
  • Account based Retargeting (Coming soon)
  • World Wide reach
Learn more about features

Advertise to the companies that matter the most to your business.
No wasted resources, just pinpoint accuracy in your marketing campaigns.

Request Access

Join our weekly webinar!

Get a seat on our webinar and learn how you can benefit from ABM, and how you can get started with your first campaign within minutes!

Reserve my seat

We will notify you 30 minutes before it starts.

Webinar starts 14:00 on June 7 CEST, 2018 in: Hurry up

0

days

0

hours

0

minutes

0

seconds

45

Seats left

Here’s What Our Customers Say

Sebastian Tibbling
Sebastian Tibbling reviewed Albacross
Great tool for use to us! Albacross gives us an agency a very clear and powerful offer to our B2B advertisers.
Martin Rosén
Martin Rosén reviewed Albacross
Albacross tells me exactly which companies that visits our webpage. It gives us leads with direct contact information. On top of that, great live chat for any support questions!
Roger Hall
Roger Hall reviewed Albacross
I’ve been using Albacross since the very beginning. My company Infoservice used to pay for website tracking before but now Albacross gives us more identified leads and its actually free. Easy to setup and great user interface that gives us quality leads every day. Try it out 👍🏻
Martin Ingemansson
Martin Ingemansson reviewed Albacross
Great product. Great team
Emilie Cammersand
Emilie Cammersand reviewed Albacross
Utmärkt verktyg, rekommenderas!
Sipan Davidian
Sipan Davidian reviewed Albacross
Great platform! I have already got leads to reach out to after just a couple of days :). Cant say anything else than give it 5 stars. Great work guys!!
Leslie Clarke
Leslie Clarke reviewed Albacross
Easy simple to use and great support. Thanks Kate.
Dinesh Damodran
Dinesh Damodran reviewed Albacross
Very useful in identifying otherwise anonymous traffic especially for B2B companies such as ours. Great UX with clean and data visualized in an easy to understand way. Keep rolling out new features and enhancements regularly. And a very friendly support team who respond quickly and do their best to keep us satisfied. I would whole heartedly recommend Albacross to any B2B organization.
Denis Zonov
Denis Zonov reviewed Albacross
Great platform with clear and unique functions! Really liked to use it!
Sutariya Bhargav
SUtariya BHargav reviewed Albacross
Easy to understand.Great marketing strategy.I Like the work!
Adam Leitzler
Adam Leitzler reviewed Albacross
Ett enkelt verktyg, snygg layout och trevlig support!
Get started

Get your marketing back on track

The Albacross B2B platform generates more leads, increases sales, and grows your business

Free to use. Easy set-up. No credit card required.