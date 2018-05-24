Lead Generation
- Unlimited visitors and companies
- Unlimited users
- Automated email reports
- Revenue, profit & contact information
- Visit details page by page
- Advanced filtering & tagging
Take your analytics to the next level with Lead Generation by Albacross.
Lead generation has never been this easy
before.
Account Based Marketing
- Includes all features from Lead Generation
- Unlimited number of campaigns
- Upload or create custom ads
- Smart Recommendation (Coming soon)
- Account based Retargeting (Coming soon)
- World Wide reach
Advertise to the companies that matter the most to your business.
No wasted resources, just pinpoint accuracy in your marketing campaigns.